#OurYQR Weekend: July 5-7
The first weekend of July is offering up some great activities for the whole family – on and off the water!
Canadian Youth Chess Championships
The public is invited to the Canadian Youth Chess Championships which get underway in Regina starting July 6.
When: July 6-12
Where: Travelodge Hotel – 4177 Albert St. South, Regina.
Details: Online
Spring Canoe Kayak Canada West Cup
Canada Cup West is the largest Sprint Canoe Kayak regatta in Western Canada drawing athletes from across North America for the two-day event.
When: July 6-7
Where: Wascana Lake, Regina.
Details: Online
Regina Summer Stage presents Hairspray
The 1950s are out, and change is in the air as Regina Summer Stage presents the musical hit Hairspray!
When: July 10-14
Where: Regina Performing Arts Centre – 1077 Angus St., Regina.
Tickets: Online
GMS Queen City Marathon 2019
Sign up and lace up for this year’s GMS Queen City Marathon race weekend from September 6 to 8.
When: September 6-8
Where: Throughout Regina
Register: Online
