OurYQR Weekend: July 5-7

Canadian Youth Chess Championships

The public is invited to the Canadian Youth Chess Championships which get underway in Regina starting July 6.

When: July 6-12

Where: Travelodge Hotel – 4177 Albert St. South, Regina.

Details: Online

Spring Canoe Kayak Canada West Cup

Canada Cup West is the largest Sprint Canoe Kayak regatta in Western Canada drawing athletes from across North America for the two-day event.

When: July 6-7

Where: Wascana Lake, Regina.

Details: Online

Global Regina Featured Events

Regina Summer Stage presents Hairspray

The 1950s are out, and change is in the air as Regina Summer Stage presents the musical hit Hairspray!

When: July 10-14

Where: Regina Performing Arts Centre – 1077 Angus St., Regina.

Tickets: Online

GMS Queen City Marathon 2019

Sign up and lace up for this year’s GMS Queen City Marathon race weekend from September 6 to 8.

When: September 6-8

Where: Throughout Regina

Register: Online

