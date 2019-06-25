UBC Okanagan going green with new food services program

UBC Okanagan is making some big changes when it comes to how its students will eat, all in the name of being more local and environmentally friendly.

Food service on campus was operated by a contractor since the Okanagan campus opened in 2005, but the new model will emulate the thriving program that exists at UBC’s main campus.

Under the new plan, food services will be operated entirely in-house by Student Housing and Hospitality services.

While students will still find popular franchises on campus like Starbucks, Tim Hortons and Subway, other dining options will be what UBCO calls “in-house brands.”

“My culinary team is excited and committed to creating healthy choices for all meals,” said Shelley Robinson, UBC executive chef.

The new menus for students will be both healthy and sustainable, according to Robinson.

“Our menus will have a hyper-focus on sustainability, ensuring an abundance of plant-based, locally sourced and certified Fairtrade products.”

In addition to more Earth-conscious menus, UBCO says it will no longer have plastic cutlery or straws.

“The aim of UBCO Food Services is to continuously improve the campus experience,” said Rob Einarson, associate vice-president of finance and operations.

“At the same time, we will support UBC’s academic mission by nourishing thousands of people with a wide variety of high-quality foods every day in a socially and ecologically conscious manner in alignment with UBC’s food vision and values.”

UBCO plans to hire new staff for its food service team in order to keep up with the changes.

“About 30 new UBC staff members will be working as of July 1, and our full staffing levels will be in place with the start of the upcoming academic term,” said Gary Hartung, UBCO Food Services associate director.

Hartung added the new jobs will pay above standard wages, and, as per an agreement between the UBCO and the BC Government and Service Employees’ Union, benefits will include increased staff support and annual wage increases of two per cent.