Body of woman discovered outside home in North Central

The Regina Police Service is investigating after discovering a dead woman outside a home in North Central on Tuesday morning.

Police say they found the woman in the 1500 block of Cameron Street shortly after 4 a.m.

EMS assisted police and confirmed her death, according to police.

Police say a coroner has been requested and are in the process of confirming her identity and notifying her family.

No other details are being released at this time by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.