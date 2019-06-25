Early morning Vanier fire destroys garage, car and damages homes

Ottawa fire services say a garage fire destroyed a car and damaged several homes in Vanier Tuesday morning.

Ottawa Fire says it received a call at 3 a.m. with reports of a garage on fire. Upon arrival, firefighters declared it a working fire and began to tackle the blaze.

The flames were completely extinguished by 3:16 a.m.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 115-117 Marquette Avenue in Vanier. Fire was in a detached garage at the rear. 1 vehicle destroyed, 2 damaged, and some surrounding properties sustained radiant heat damage. #ottnews #ottcity #Ottfire pic.twitter.com/HcadDMa4ws — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) June 25, 2019

Photos of the scene show a destroyed vehicle, as well as radiant heat damage to the sides of nearby homes.

Ottawa Fire spokesperson Danielle Cardinal says the extensive damage could have been caused by the early-morning time of the blaze while residents slept.

“Radiant heat can cause extensive damage, especially when vehicles are involved and fire spread is extremely rapid,” said Cardinal.

“Also, because of the time of call. The fire may have been burning for some time before becoming visible on the outside of the structure.”

Two other vehicles were damaged in the blaze, but there were no injuries. An investigator has been called to the scene. The cost of the damage is not yet known.