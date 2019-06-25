London to host provincial high school volleyball championships in 2021

The City of London will host the top high school volleyball teams in the province in March 2021 for the Girls OFSAA Volleyball Championships.

The three-day event will run from March 8 to 10, 2021 and include more than 900 student-athletes from across the province.

Following the successful hosting of the 2018 OFSAA AAA Girls Championships, co-convenors Michelle Lange and Mike Darling wanted to do it again, but the pair decided to come up with an idea to make the event bigger and better.

It will be the first time one city has hosted all three levels of competition — A, AA and AAA — for one girls’ OFSAA event.

Cheryl Finn, director of sport tourism with Tourism London, says the competition will be another great sporting event in the Forest City.

“Tourism London is so proud of our community sport champions like Mike and Michelle, who work so hard to not only bring these events to our city but to put a uniquely ‘London’ spin on everything they host,” said Finn in a news release on Tuesday morning.

“Their ability to infuse an athlete-centred focus to hosting brings a level of awareness to female high school sport that is well deserved.”

Oakridge Secondary School will be the host school, with games played at Fanshawe College, the North London Optimist Community Centre and Carling Heights Community Centre.