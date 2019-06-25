Environment
June 25, 2019 9:20 am

Dead North Atlantic right whale on Cape Breton beach as experts seek cause of death

By Staff The Canadian Press

The baleen is visible on a North Atlantic right whale as it feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass. on March 28, 2018. A North Atlantic right whale found dead last week in the Gulf of St. Lawrence has been brought to shore on western Cape Breton for a necropsy.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michael Dwyer
A A

A North Atlantic right whale found dead last week in the Gulf of St. Lawrence has been brought to shore on western Cape Breton for a necropsy.

The whale – a 40-year-old female named Punctuation – was towed late Monday to Petit Etang, N.S., where pathologists from P.E.I.’s Atlantic Veterinary College were expected to examine the carcass.

READ MORE: Necropsy set for Tuesday on body of right whale found in Gulf of St. Lawrence

An aerial survey team discovered the body floating off the Magdalen Islands on June 20.

Researchers say they had been studying Punctuation, who gave birth to at least eight calves, for nearly four decades.

There are about 400 of the endangered whales left, with deaths outpacing live births.

WATCH: Another right whale death as new study indicates human activity the cause of species die-off

A study released last week found more than half the 70 right whale deaths recorded over the last 16 years were caused by entanglement in fishing gear or vessel collisions.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Cape Breton
Gulf of St. Lawrence
Magdalen Islands
Necropsy
North Atlantic Right Whale
North Atlantic right whales
Nova Scotia
Petit Etang
punctuation
Punctuation the whale
Whale

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.