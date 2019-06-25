2 decades of cold, syrupy sipping: Manitoba the Slurpee Capital of the World 20 years in a row

We embrace the cold — especially when it comes in multiple flavours.

Manitoba is the Slurpee Capital of the World for the 20th year in a row, according to 7-Eleven Canada.

‘Tobans gulp down more slurpees per capita than anywhere else on the planet, despite wicked winters and six months of cold every year.

READ MORE: Stretch of Winnipeg street to be named ‘Slurpee Way’

The store is also celebrating a milestone of their own — 50 years in Canada. The first store opened in Calgary on June 29, 1969 and now has 548 stores across the country.

“Slurpee has been the centerpiece of so many Canadian memories and we’re very proud to continue to grow with our country for years to come,” said Doug Rosencrans, GM of 7-Eleven Canada in a statement.

The store has also launched a #DancetheSlurp campaign with an aim of raising $50,000 for Food Banks Canada. Find out more on their website.

RELATED: Slurpees now available by delivery