Canada
June 25, 2019 6:55 am
Updated: June 25, 2019 7:00 am

Flooding on Lake Shore Boulevard after heavy rain overnight in Toronto

By Web Writer  Global News

Flooding along Lake Shore Boulevard West after heavy rain falls in Toronto overnight.

Doug Gamey / Global News
A A

Heavy rain in Toronto overnight has caused some flooding on lanes along Lake Shore Boulevard West between Ontario Drive to Remembrance Drive.

As of early Tuesday morning, two right lanes were blocked – one lane going eastbound and one lane going westbound – due to flooding.

On Monday at 4:30 p.m. the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority issued a flood and shoreline hazard warning.

The TRCA said that the showers and thunderstorms could deliver rainfall amounts of up to 35 to 45 millimeters within TRCA watersheds.

City crews are on scene cleaning up the flooding.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Flooding
flooding toronto
Heavy Rain
heavy rain toronto
Shoreline Hazard Warning
toronto and region conservation and authority
Toronto weather
toronto weather warning

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.