Flooding on Lake Shore Boulevard after heavy rain overnight in Toronto

Heavy rain in Toronto overnight has caused some flooding on lanes along Lake Shore Boulevard West between Ontario Drive to Remembrance Drive.

As of early Tuesday morning, two right lanes were blocked – one lane going eastbound and one lane going westbound – due to flooding.

On Monday at 4:30 p.m. the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority issued a flood and shoreline hazard warning.

The TRCA said that the showers and thunderstorms could deliver rainfall amounts of up to 35 to 45 millimeters within TRCA watersheds.

City crews are on scene cleaning up the flooding.