Politics
June 24, 2019 8:24 pm

Donald Trump on E. Jean Carroll sexual assault allegation: ‘She’s not my type’

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Trump again says he has 'no idea' who E.Jean Carroll is following allegations

A A

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump says a New York-based advice columnist who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in a New York City department store in the mid-1990s is not his “type.”

The president said in an interview with The Hill on Monday that writer E. Jean Carroll is “totally lying.”

READ MORE: Trump denies knowing writer who accused him of sexual assault

Trump says: “I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened.”

Carroll says Trump pushed her against a dressing room wall, unzipped his pants and forced himself on her. Carroll says she pushed him away and ran from the store.

During his presidential campaign, more than a dozen women accused Trump of sexual misconduct in earlier years.

Trump denies the allegations and has disparaged the looks of an accuser before.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald Trump assault
donald trump e jean carroll
donald trump e jean carroll sexual assault
Donald Trump sexual assault
donald trump sexual misconduct
donald trump she's not my type
E. Jean Carroll

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.