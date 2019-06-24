June 29 – Trestle Creek Golf Resort

Discover more about Trestle Creek Golf Resort — the family place that has it all — this week on Talk to the Experts.

Alvin Clark, from Trestle Creek joins us to talk about the most exciting Golf Resort RV project in Canada! The Trestle Creek Golf Resort is just 45 minutes west of Edmonton. This 600 acre recreational resort features an 18 hole championship golf course — with 27 in the future, recreational amenities and so much more. Hear about how it may change your recreational expectations this Saturday at noon on Talk To The Experts — only on 630 CHED!

