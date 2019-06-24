Possible criminal charges for 19-year-old man after late-night crash in Vernon

A 19-year-old man “could face criminal or motor vehicle act charges for his alleged reckless driving,” said Cst. Kelly Brett, Vernon RCMP.
RCMP says an officer on patrol witnessed the driver smash into a concrete barrier and then into a fence at Ellison Elementary School, shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday.
The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and there were no other injuries reported.
