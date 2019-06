Saskatchewan high school graduation rates going up, but slowly

The number of students graduating from high school in Saskatchewan is on the rise, but not nearly as quickly as the government would like.

Provincial auditor Judy Ferguson says the rate for graduating after three years of high school was at 77.4 per cent last year, up from 72.3 per cent a decade ago.

The government’s goal announced in 2012 was for a four per cent increase yearly so as to hit an 85 per cent graduation rate by 2020.

Ferguson suggests the Education Ministry needs to take a closer look at the province’s 28 school divisions to see what is being done and whether it’s enough.

She says some divisions have more challenges than others.

The disparity between First Nations students and non-Aboriginal students is also an issue.

The graduation rate for Indigenous students stands at 44.5 per cent after three years in high school versus 86.5 per cent for non-Indigenous students.