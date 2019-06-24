81-year-old man injured after car rolls down hill, hits tree in Kitchener: police

Waterloo regional police say they are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Kitchener late Monday morning.
Police say that just before noon, a vehicle rolled out of a parking lot near Block Line and Strasburg roads and rolled down an embankment before it hit a tree.
They say the 81-year-old man who was driving the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.
