81-year-old man injured after car rolls down hill, hits tree in Kitchener: police

Waterloo regional police say they are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Kitchener late Monday morning.

Police say that just before noon, a vehicle rolled out of a parking lot near Block Line and Strasburg roads and rolled down an embankment before it hit a tree.

They say the 81-year-old man who was driving the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

@WRPSToday Currently investigating a single vehicle collision in a parking lot off Blockline Road in Kitchener. Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the Traffic Services Unit. pic.twitter.com/3QsZ0B4hxe — WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) June 24, 2019