Kelowna’s Inn from the Cold office closing its doors

Inn from the Cold, one of Kelowna’s many organizations that provide support for people experiencing homelessness, has announced it will close its office.

“We have no choice at this time but to close the society’s office,” said Kim Froom, Inn from the Cold’s treasurer.

“We have been blessed to work with an amazing group of staff who are incredibly skilled and compassionate in their support of the homeless and who have continued to remain loyal to the Inn and what it stands for, despite the challenges we’ve faced over the past couple of years.”

The shelter closed in January 2019 after it lost its lease and the property was sold for redevelopment.

After searching for an alternative location for its shelter, it was unable to find a suitable spot in Kelowna and closed the shelter as a result.

The Inn’s board of directors is looking into a potential future for the organization, though no plans have been announced.