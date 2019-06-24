Mudslides close Seymour Arm Road for ‘at least 3 days’: CSRD

Two mudslides have forced the closure of the Seymour Arm Main Forest Service Road near Ross Creek on Sunday.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District said in a release, the road will be closed for “a minimum of three days, as crews attempt to clean up a pair of mudslides which took place Sunday, June 23.”

There were no reported injuries in either slide.

Before work can begin, the CSRD said it will have a geotechnical engineer assess the area for any safety concerns.

A detour route through Blueberry Creek Forest Service Road is open for residents.