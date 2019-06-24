Coquitlam RCMP issue Canada-wide warrant for Brookside patient

The Coquitlam RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating 46-year-old female Barbara Tom.

On June 23, Barbara was reported as an ‘unauthorized absence’ from the Brookside Treatment Centre at Riverview grounds in Coquitlam.

Barbara Tom is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large.

Barbara Tom is described as 46-years-old, First Nations , long Black Hair, brown eyes, 5’4 and 120 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a grey/white hoodie, white puffy jacket, and dark grey pants.

Do not approach Barbara Tom if sighted. Report the sighting immediately to your nearest police by dialing 9-1-1. If you have information in regards Barbara Tom’s whereabouts, call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2019-18856.