Hamilton
June 24, 2019 1:34 pm
Updated: June 24, 2019 1:36 pm

Police link SUV theft to man pushing around shopping cart full of ‘burglary tools’

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News
Hamilton police arrested a 32-year-old man in relation to an SUV theft after he was caught pushing around a shopping cart full of "burglary tools" on Sunday.

Hamilton police arrested a 32-year-old man in relation to an SUV theft after he was caught pushing around a shopping cart full of "burglary tools" on Sunday.

Hamilton Police service
A A

Hamilton police have arrested a suspected SUV thief by tying in surveillance video with the apprehension of a suspicious man pushing around a shopping cart full of “burglary tools.”

Investigators say they picked up the man in his 30s downtown on Sunday morning after a report of a suspicious person pushing around a shopping cart in the Wentworth and Delaware Avenue area. Police say the suspect was in possession of “tools believed to be used to commit break and enter offences.”

Story continues below

READ MORE: 1 person arrested, more arrests expected following skirmish at Hamilton Pride

Police say the man also had suspicious items in the cart that they believe were stolen.

After the arrest, police say detectives deduced that the suspect was allegedly involved in the theft of a Toyota Rav 4 near King Street West and Maclin Street North. They say security camera footage from Friday appeared to show the same man pacing around the SUV before breaking into and driving off with it.

An unnamed 32-year-old Hamilton man will appear in court on July 18 facing charges of auto theft and possession of burglary tools.

WATCH: Toronto Police say ‘old school’ safeguards are best for luxury cars

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
burglary tools
Delaware Avenue
downtown Hamilton
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
King Street
Shopping Cart
Stolen SUV
toyota rav 4
wentworth street south

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.