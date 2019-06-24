Police link SUV theft to man pushing around shopping cart full of ‘burglary tools’

Hamilton police have arrested a suspected SUV thief by tying in surveillance video with the apprehension of a suspicious man pushing around a shopping cart full of “burglary tools.”

Investigators say they picked up the man in his 30s downtown on Sunday morning after a report of a suspicious person pushing around a shopping cart in the Wentworth and Delaware Avenue area. Police say the suspect was in possession of “tools believed to be used to commit break and enter offences.”

Police say the man also had suspicious items in the cart that they believe were stolen.

After the arrest, police say detectives deduced that the suspect was allegedly involved in the theft of a Toyota Rav 4 near King Street West and Maclin Street North. They say security camera footage from Friday appeared to show the same man pacing around the SUV before breaking into and driving off with it.

An unnamed 32-year-old Hamilton man will appear in court on July 18 facing charges of auto theft and possession of burglary tools.

A #HamOnt man (32yrs) is scheduled to appear in court in mid-July in relation to the theft of a SUV and possession of burglary tools. The vehicle was recovered & returned to the owner. https://t.co/mMs4GuqWxp pic.twitter.com/RbRwkf4QGi — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 24, 2019

