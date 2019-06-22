1 person arrested, more arrests expected following skirmish at Hamilton Pride

Hamilton police have made an arrest following a disturbance at the city’s Pride celebration at Gage Park on June 15.

Police say Cedar Hopperton, 33, has been arrested for parole violations after allegedly participating in a public demonstration where peace was disrupted.

Hopperton, formerly known as Peter, pleaded guilty in connection with the Locke Street vandalism spree on March 3, 2018, and was described in court as being a “ringleader” of the incident.

Police were called to the Pride event at Gage Park and escorted a religious group and members of the populist Yellow Vest movement off the property after they reportedly displayed anti-LGBTQ2 signs.

Investigators say there was an argument with the event’s attendees and several people suffered minor injuries.

Police say investigators are searching through a large amount of video and witness statements and several persons of interest have been identified.

The investigation is ongoing and police say other arrests are anticipated.

Police are still asking for victims and witnesses to come forward.

The prime minister’s special adviser on LGBTQ2 issues condemned what he characterized as a violent and hateful incident at a Hamilton Pride event.

Edmonton-area MP Randy Boissonnault called the altercation “distressing and unacceptable.”

