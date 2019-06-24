Hundreds of kites take flight at annual festival in Swift Current

All eyes were fixed to the skies this past weekend as the SaskPower Windscape Kite Festival took flight in Swift Current, Sask.

The festival, now in its fifteenth year, draws thousands of visitors from across Saskatchewan to witness the spectacular display in the sky.

More than 30 national and international professional kite flyers performed demonstrations and stunts during the two-day event.

READ MORE: Sask. billed as perfect playground for kiteboarding

Sheri Florizone, co-ordinator for the festival, says the event showcases some of the best kite flyers and makers in the world.

“We have flyers from Italy, Columbia, and the Philippines as well as all across North America this year,” Florizone said. “They just have a real love for this sport and the art of kite making.”

Luca Piattoni travelled from Rimini, Italy, to take part in the event.

“I’ve been to kite festivals in Korea and China, but this is my first time here in Canada,” Piattoni said. “I really feel the warmth of the people here.”

Piattoni says he developed a love for the activity when he was 10-years-old.

READ MORE: In photos: 2017 International Children’s Festival

“It gives me an opportunity to communicate with people around the world,” Piattoni said. “You can share your thoughts and ideas through kite flying.”

Piattoni spent many hours creating, designing and making his own kite which he presented at the festival.

“It starts with an idea and then you go from there,” Piattoni said.

In addition to the colourful kite display, other activities included synchronized kite flying, workshops and children’s lessons.

Florizone says the festival helps to bring the community together for a day of family fun.

“[The festival] has definitely helped to put Swift Current on the map,” Florizone said. “It’s really great for the community to show people how wonderful Swift Current is.”

READ MORE: Thousands crowd downtown for weekend festivals

While wet conditions put a damper on the first half of the festival, Florizone said blue skies and a westerly wind made for ideal flying conditions on the second day of the event.

“One of the things we can’t control is the weather so rain has certainly been a challenge this year,” Florizone said. “However, the sun did shine eventually which has made for ideal kite flying conditions.”

Kites are said to have first been flown around 2,500 years ago.

The Windscape Kite Festival is held over two days during the same weekend every June in Swift Current.