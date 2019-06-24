2 men charged after cocaine seized in traffic stop in Bobcaygeon: Kawartha Lakes OPP

Two Bobcaygeon men face drug- and driving-related charges after OPP seized cocaine during a traffic stop on Saturday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say an officer conducted a vehicle stop on Front Street East in Bobcaygeon.

According to police, the officer determined the driver was suspended from driving, and further investigation found the driver was allegedly in possession of 5.1 grams of cocaine.

Brian Burns, 57, of Bobcaygeon, was charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of driving while suspended, failure to surrender a permit and failure to surrender an insurance card.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 25.

A passenger in the vehicle also faces a charge, OPP said.

James Finley, 45, of Bobcaygeon, was charged with having liquor in an open container, contrary to the Liquor Licence Act.

