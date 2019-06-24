Crime
Peterborough police spend hours investigating at Stewart St. residence

Peterborough police spent nearly 10 hours at a Stewart Street residence on the weekend.

Peterborough police have not commented on why they spent more than 10 hours at a residence on Stewart Street on Sunday.

Peterborough Police Service issued an alert around 3:30 a.m. that Stewart Street was closed between Sherbrooke and Charlotte streets. Several vehicles were at the rooming house, including a forensic identification unit. Officers were seen entering and exiting the building with forensic equipment.

The road reopened around 6 a.m. but officers were still at the rooming house into the early afternoon.

More to come.

