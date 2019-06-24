Peterborough police spend hours investigating at Stewart St. residence
Peterborough police have not commented on why they spent more than 10 hours at a residence on Stewart Street on Sunday.
Peterborough Police Service issued an alert around 3:30 a.m. that Stewart Street was closed between Sherbrooke and Charlotte streets. Several vehicles were at the rooming house, including a forensic identification unit. Officers were seen entering and exiting the building with forensic equipment.
The road reopened around 6 a.m. but officers were still at the rooming house into the early afternoon.
More to come.
