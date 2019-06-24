New Brunswick’s special pickups of flood debris to end soon
New Brunswick is reminding residents that its program of special pickups for flood debris will soon come to an end.
Debris must be brought to the roadside and can include appliances (doors and covers must be removed), furniture, carpeting, insulation, paper products and general construction debris.
Hundreds of homes were affected by this year’s spring flooding in the province and some areas are still cleaning up.
In Sussex and Saint John, Johnston, Wickham, Kars Springfield, Hampton-Nauwigewauk, Greenwich, Westfield and Kingston, the province says the final pickup will occur on June 28.
In Fredericton, York, Quen and Sunbury counties the final pickup will happen July 5.
Even if you are unable to make those dates, the province says local landfills will continue to accept flood debris — at no charge — until July 27.
Hazardous materials such as propane and petroleum tanks, chemical containers, and dead animal carcasses will not be accepted during pickups.
The province says regular household waste will be collected as usual and should be placed separately from flood-related items.
Any questions about debris pickup should be directed to 506-832-6000 for those in the Saint John and Sussex region while those in the area of Fredericton should contact 506-453-2838.
