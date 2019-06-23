Valkyries rout Steel 53-0 to set up WWCFL final rematch with Regina

The Saskatoon Valkyries scored early and often en route to Sunday’s 53-0 shutout victory over the Lethbridge Steel in the cross-conference finals at SMF Field.

The Valkyries relied on a well-rounded offensive onslaught that came both through the air and on the ground.

Quarterback Alex Eyolfson and wide receiver Haley Girolami were in sync. They teamed up for three touchdowns, including a remarkable 65-yard catch and run in the second quarter.

“As soon as I threw a couple, my confidence went up,” said Eyolfson. “The receivers were definitely helping me (by) making really great catches, so it goes both ways.”

“Catching the ball always helps,” said Girolami. “You drop it once and (it can) really throw you off, so getting three was really nice. But it really comes down to everyone else; there’s beautiful throws, beautiful blocks, and that’s what kind of made it (possible).”

Both Sam Matheson and Sarah Wright had solid games in the backfield for Saskatoon. Each finished the contest with a pair of touchdowns. Matheson could have had three if not for a pair of penalties called on what would have been a 15-yard major in the second half.

The Valkyries will meet the Regina Riot in the WWCFL Championship final on Saturday, June 29. The Riot booked their trip to the final with a 30-8 victory over the Edmonton Storm on the road.

With the win, Saskatoon advances to the final for back-to-back years for the first time since 2013-14. The matchup is also a rematch of last years final, which Regina won 14-10.