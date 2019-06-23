Mini indy-kart race takes over City Square Plaza

A “Mini-Indy” symphony was heard in downtown Regina Sunday as the Swervin’ Mini Indy brought revving engines, squealing tires and cheering crowds to City Square Plaza.

This year’s beneficiary for the event, which is in its ninth year, is OSI (Operational Stress Injury)-Can. The charity that provides things like service dogs, equine-assisted psychotherapy, and peer support groups to people who have experienced trauma in the line of duty.

“This race is high octane,” said OSI-Can Provincial Coordinator Julius Brown. “It has all the elements of realism so we have a pit crew. You’re required to make two pit stops, and one driver change. It all affects your lap time.”

Swervin’ Mini Indy Racing was founded in 2010 to provide a unique way to raise money for Saskatchewan charities. The past three years have benefited OSI-Can.

“We’re trying to bring awareness to OSIs, which is synonymous with PTSD, to erode the stigmas that are attached to it,” said Brown. “OSIs are an injury and not a disorder. It’s something that affects a person both physiologically and psychologically. And, it’s something you can heal from.”

The event raised around $12,000 this year. 11 teams raced Sunday, each contributing $1,000 to the cause.

“It just warms our hearts to see people come out,” Brown said “because that’s when they start to ask questions. This is where they become educated and this is where they start to whittle away at the negative stigmas.”

Brown urges anyone dealing with a traumatic workplace incident to give OSI-Can an email or call.

“It’s important for those that are dealing with an OSI to understand that one, you’re not alone in what you’re suffering with, two, that it is something you can recover from, and three, that there is help out there.”