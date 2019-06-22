Saskatoon Pride Parade takes over downtown

The Saskatoon Pride Festival has taken over part of downtown this weekend.

The sidewalks were lined with spectators taking in all the colours of the rainbow.

Amy Rees, the chair of the Saskatoon Pride Festival, said she was really happy with how the parade went.

“This is amazing,” she said. “A really, really great turnout… Despite the rain, everybody’s still here, spirits are really high, colours are out, laughter is on. It’s really beautiful.”

Mike McCoy was one of the honorary parade marshals. This year, Saskatoon Pride selected trailblazers who made an impact on Pride in Saskatoon.

McCoy said it’s been 50 years since the historic Stonewall uprising in New York, which is considered the birthplace of Pride.

“We thought this was a good year to mark the progress and honour people who have been here and gone through the struggle for human rights,” he said.

McCoy said he has seen the world change in his lifetime but each person has their own journey.

“For many people, there are still struggles that they’re going through today,” he said. “Every person comes with a different message in their heart but all with the same hope.”

The parade had a record-high number of entries this year with 125.

Rees said the turnout says a lot about Saskatoon.

“We’re all here to support. Whether we’re allies, we’re in the community, we’re ready to go,” she said.

The Saskatoon Pride Festival wraps up on Saturday night.