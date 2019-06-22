Torch lit for 32nd annual 55+ BC Games, organizers seeking volunteers

The 55+ BC Games’ flame is lit.

Come September, over 4,000 athletes from the province are expected to descend on Kelowna to compete in over 30 events.

“Hosting this event is a huge undertaking for our community,” said host society president David Graham.

“It really shows the spirit of Kelowna.”

Even though competition doesn’t start until September 10, organizers are actively seeking hundreds of volunteers to support the games, formerly known as the BC Seniors Games.

Graham says the games are “virtually entirely volunteer-driven,” and their goal is to garner 1,500 volunteers by September.

Graham estimates there are currently only 500 people registered to volunteer.

If you would like to volunteer for the games, click here.