Health
June 21, 2019 3:23 pm

Athletes, volunteers at N.B. sporting event urged to be immunized for measles

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, a health worker prepares a syringe with a vaccine against measles in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Leo Correa/AP
A major sporting event this weekend in New Brunswick involving about 2,500 young athletes has public health officials urging participants to ensure their measles immunization is up to date.

The 2019 East Coast Games are being held in the Saint John area, which has had 12 confirmed cases of measles recently.

READ MORE: N.B. minister pushes for mandatory vaccinations amid disease outbreak

No new cases have been reported since the start of June, but New Brunswick’s deputy chief medical officer of health has sent a memo to doctors asking them to ensure that any of their patients travelling to the games are immunized.

In the June 10 memo, Dr. Cristin Muecke says immunization is the best way to prevent the spread of measles and improve immunity.

She says school-aged children, adolescents and adults born since 1970, who are participating in the games should have received two doses of the vaccine.

WATCH: Immunization clinic held at second N.B. high school after confirmation of measles

Health officials have said they need 40 days without any new cases of measles to consider the outbreak over.

