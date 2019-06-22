Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Scheifele holds 5th annual hockey camp

For most hockey families, the game is usually not front of mind at this time of year.

However, players at Bell MTS Iceplex Saturday morning were ready to hit the ice. After all, how many kids get the opportunity to skate alongside one of the NHL’s top forwards?

For the fifth time, Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele has come back to the city for a weekend in the summer to help the next generation of hockey players grow their skills and elevate their game.

“Getting to see kids smile and having fun playing hockey, it definitely puts a smile on my face,” Scheifele said.

“I couldn’t be happier right now.”

The Jets assistant captain may have some serious skills in his arsenal, but on Saturday he enjoyed the less serious times on the ice with the young players.

“I like when the kids are having fun and playing games instead of always just doing drills,” he said.

KidSport Winnipeg helped with the cost for players who got to take the ice with the 2018-19 NHL all-star.

Scheifele hopes the kids learn from the experience.

“Ten years ago, if I were to tell myself I would be doing this in Winnipeg and getting the chance to make a difference, I’d be shocked,” he said. “I’m very ecstatic to be able to do something like this.”