Another Foote in the NHL door

Nolan Foote, a WHL Kelowna Rockets player, has been chosen by the Tampa Bay Lightning at the NHL Draft in Vancouver.

“I’m pumped to be a Bolt,” Foote said in a message posted to the Tampa Bay Lightning Twitter account. “I’m pumped to get down to Tampa for development camp. I’m really looking for forward to it.”

The 18-year-old Colorado born hockey player was selected 27th overall in the first round of the draft on Friday night.

Foote called Friday’s events a dream come true and was surrounded by his family at the draft, including his father and Rockets coach Adam Foote.

Adam Foote began his NHL career with the Quebec Nordiques in 1991. He played for the Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets in his nearly 20 year career.

Nolan’s brother Cal Foote was drafted by the Lightning in 2017, also in the first round. As a prospect, the 20-year-old is currently a defenceman for the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

The Foote brothers. Both members of the @TBLightning. pic.twitter.com/TmakZV45yh — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 22, 2019

The Foote brothers each spent three years with the Kelowna Rockets.

READ MORE: Rockets choose son of retired NHLer at WHL bantam draft

Foote is headed to Hockey Canada’s National Junior Team summer development camp in Plymouth, Mich., July 27 to Aug 4.

“He placed in the top 25 of seven fitness tests while attending the NHL Scouting Combine,” according to the Kelowna Rockets.

The teen went into Friday’s draft ranked 37th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.