Vice Media to shut down operations in Montreal

Vice Media is shutting down Vice Québec.

According to the Fédération professionnelle des journalistes du Québec (FPJQ), about 20 employees in the province were informed of the decision Friday morning.

Federation vice-president Jean-Thomas Léveillé said he’s worried about the number of news media decreasing because of reduced advertising.

“VICE is centralizing our Canadian operations around a Toronto headquarters as we grow several key areas of business including VICE Studios and VIRTUE, our advertising agency,” said VICE Canada communications manager Britt Aharoni. “This reorganization is a continuation of our global plan that began earlier this year,” she said.

In February, Vice Media announced the reduction of 10 per cent of its employees, or 250 positions worldwide.

Founded in Montreal in 1994 as a Canadian magazine, Vice has become a media company with operations in more than 30 countries.

— With files from Global’s Alessia Simona Maratta

