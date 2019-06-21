Premier Doug Ford’s chief of staff Dean French resigns

Global News has learned Premier Doug Ford‘s chief of staff Dean French resigned Friday.

The news comes less than one day after Global News first reported on controversial appointments made by the premier’s office which included people who had personal ties to French.

“Earlier this afternoon Premier Ford accepted the resignation of his Chief of Staff, Dean French,” the premier’s office said in a statement.

“Mr. French informed the Premier that he will be returning to the private sector after a successful first year of government, as he had always planned.”

More to come.