Doug Ford revokes 2 foreign Ontario government appointments after allegations of nepotism

A senior government source confirms to Global News that Premier Doug Ford has decided to revoke the appointments of Tyler Albrecht and Taylor Shields to postings in New York City and London, England.

It comes after Global News first reported Thursday night of a relationship between the Premier’s Chief of Staff Dean French’s son and Albrecht. It also comes after Global News inquired about a possible family connection between French and Shields. Multiple sources tell Global News that Shields is cousins with French’s wife.

READ MORE: Ford government appoints friend of chief of staff’s son to $164K advisor role in NYC

Global News requested comment on the relationship from the Premier’s Office by 10 a.m. Friday.

By 8:30 a.m. Friday a senior government source informed Global that the Premier had made the decision to rescind the offers and that a search for new appointees would begin.

Albrecht was slated to receive a salary of over $165,000 for his posting as Ontario’s agents-general in New York and Shields was slated to receive a salary of $185,000.

The appointments announced Thursday were described by the government as ones that would provide expert guidance in helping to bring jobs to the province by attracting business and trade.

The Premier’s office declined comment on the appointments being revoked. Attempts to reach both Shields and Albrecht for comment were unsuccessful.

WATCH: Premier Doug Ford makes major changes to cabinet (June 20, 2019)