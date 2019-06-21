2 motorcyclists clocked going 200 km/h: OPP

Lennox and Addington OPP have charged two motorcyclists for travelling over 100 km/h over the speed limit.
On June 11, OPP say an officer on a motorcycle stopped two motorcyclists on County Road 41.
OPP say both were travelling 200 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.
The officer stopped both motorcyclists, and impounded their vehicles.
The two drivers from Quinte West, Branden Michael Brennen, 28, and Jeffery Hawn, also 28, were charged with stunt driving.
