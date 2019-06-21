Crime
June 21, 2019 3:47 pm

2 motorcyclists clocked going 200 km/h: OPP

By Online Reporter  Global News

OPP say the two men from Quinte West were racing each other on County Road 41 in Stone Mills.

Ontario Provincial Police
A A

Lennox and Addington OPP have charged two motorcyclists for travelling over 100 km/h over the speed limit.

On June 11, OPP say an officer on a motorcycle stopped two motorcyclists on County Road 41.

READ MORE: Napanee OPP charge 2 motorists with stunt driving in single night

OPP say both were travelling 200 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

The officer stopped both motorcyclists, and impounded their vehicles.

The two drivers from Quinte West, Branden Michael Brennen, 28, and Jeffery Hawn, also 28, were charged with stunt driving.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Lennox and Addington OPP
Motorcycle Speeding
motorcyle OPP
OPP motorcycle
quinte west motorcycles
Speeding
stunt driving stone mills

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.