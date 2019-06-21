Calgary and Edmonton police services take to the soccer pitch in honour of fallen officer

The Calgary and Edmonton police services are set to face off for a fifth year in the annual Battle of Alberta Woodland Cup soccer match fundraiser this weekend in Calgary.

The event was started to honour fallen Edmonton Police Service (EPS) member Const. Daniel Woodall, who was lost in the line of duty on June 8, 2015, after being shot.

The idea of hosting a soccer match as the fundraising event came out of Woodhall’s love of the game and the fact that he’s originally from the U.K.

In 2017, Edmonton police hosted visiting members of the Greater Manchester Police, as well as local youth soccer clubs, for a match, which Calgary police also attended.

Both Alberta police teams have made donations in Woodall’s honour and the money from this year’s game will be donated to the Calgary Police Foundation. The Calgary United Soccer Association is also supporting the event.

“To say that CPS members are honoured to take part in this event is an understatement,” Staff Sgt. Graeme Smiley with the Calgary Police Service said.

Smiley is one of many officers set to take part in the game, which takes place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, at the Calgary Soccer Centre located at 7000 48 Street S.E., Field 4.

This will be the second year the Calgary and Edmonton police services will face off for the cup.

The annual Battle of Alberta will be alternating between Calgary and Edmonton in the future.

Along with the yearly soccer fundraiser, a park was also named in Woodall’s honour in 2016, and in 2017, the Constable Daniel Woodall School opened in the Edmonton community of Windermere.