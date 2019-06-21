Peterborough women score $100,000 and $78,000 lottery ticket wins: OLG

Two Peterborough woman are celebrating with significant lottery wins this spring.

Jolene Morton, 27, plans to pay some bills and travel after winning $100,000 in an Encore lottery ticket purchased earlier this month, according to a release from the OLG on Friday.

Morton matched six of seven numbers in the exact order on the Encore ticket for the June 11 Lotto Max draw. By doing so, she claimed the $100,000 prize.

“I’ve only ever won free Instant plays before this,” Morton said at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where she received her cheque.

The personal support worker purchased her winning ticket at Circle K on Clonsilla Avenue in Peterborough.

“This win is life changing,” she said.

As well, Rachel Bronson won $78,331.30 from the March 29 Lotto Max draw, the OLG also announced on Friday.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Peter’s Convenience on Stenson Boulevard in Peterborough.

