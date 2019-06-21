Woman, child in critical condition after being struck in Mississauga

Peel Paramedics say a woman and a child suffered critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Friday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Battleford Road at about 12:30 p.m.
Paramedics told Global News that a woman was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries. There is no word yet on her age.
A child, believed to be a girl less than three years old, was taken to Sick Kids in critical condition as well, paramedics said.
It is unclear yet if the woman and child are related.
Police said the driver remained on scene.
Investigators said the entire intersection is closed at this time. Major Collisions Bureau is investigating.
