Woman, child in critical condition after being struck in Mississauga

Peel Paramedics say a woman and a child suffered critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Battleford Road at about 12:30 p.m.

Paramedics told Global News that a woman was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries. There is no word yet on her age.

A child, believed to be a girl less than three years old, was taken to Sick Kids in critical condition as well, paramedics said.

It is unclear yet if the woman and child are related.

Police said the driver remained on scene.

Investigators said the entire intersection is closed at this time. Major Collisions Bureau is investigating.

At approx 1230 we did a call at Battleford and Erin Mills for pedestrians struck. 2 pts in critical condition. 1 taken to trauma centre and 2nd taken to Sick Kids. — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) June 21, 2019

Intersection is closed: Erin Mills at Windwood Dr, Battleford Rd at Southfield Rd, Erin Mills at Millcreek Dr, Battleford Rd at Montevideo Rd.

Major Collisions Bureau on scene.

Please avoid the area. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) June 21, 2019