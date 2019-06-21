Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie welcomes new board members

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie welcomed new board members this week, including Charlotte Wallis, who was named the new chairperson of the hospital’s board of directors.

“Charlotte brings a diverse background of leadership, knowledge and community experience to this role,” the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s president and CEO, Janice Skot, said in a statement.

“She has been an active member on our board for many years, her guidance and immense knowledge in governance and healthcare issues will be vital to the board moving forward.”

READ MORE: Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to disband

Wallis has been a member of the hospital’s board of directors since 2014 and is recently retired from her her role as regional vice-president at RBC Royal Bank.

Doug Frost was elected as the board’s first vice-chair and Michael Gleason was elected as its second vice-chair. Karen Hansen will also join the board as a member.

READ MORE: Royal Victoria health centre in Barrie opens expanded medical device reprocessing department

The hospital’s board of directors, which is volunteer-based, monitors performance standards, financial accountability and ensures that the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre delivers on its strategic plan.

In September, David Boushy will become the president of the hospital’s Medical Staff Association and Marco Vennettilli will take on the role of vice-president.

Doug Moody will be taking over the role of chairperson for the hospital’s foundation board. Moody was previously the vice-chair of the foundation board and has over 34 years of experience as a local business owner.

WATCH: What should you do if you think you have the measles

Paul Larche was elected as vice-chair of the foundation board, and Estelle King and Kelly Whitaker will be new members of it.

“RVH is fortunate to have such an extremely skilled and diverse group of people who are remarkably dedicated to the health centre on both boards, each bringing a unique perspective to the healthcare system,” Skot said in a statement.

“Their commitment, leadership skills and dedication to RVH is vital to ensuring the best experiences for the patients and their families.”

READ MORE: Nurse fired for using fentanyl should get second chance at reinstatement: Divisional Court