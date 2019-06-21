Crime
June 21, 2019 10:14 am

Man, 40, charged with impaired driving causing death after fatal Regent Park hit-and-run

A 40-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving causing death in connection with a hit-and-run  that left a woman dead in Regent Park on Thursday.

Toronto police said they were called to Regent Park Boulevard and Dundas Street at 1:15 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Investigators said a 39-year-old woman was standing on the southeast corner of the intersection when a man driving a Mazda CX9 eastbound on Dundas Street East lost control of his vehicle, mounted the curb, struck a hydrant and then struck the victim.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the driver attempted to flee the scene on foot but was arrested by police a short distance away.

Joshua Smoke was charged with impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death and leaving the accident scene causing death.

He will appear in a Toronto court on Friday.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage or any information to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

With files from Ryan Rocca

