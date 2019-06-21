Group that calls for ‘ban on political Islam’ to rally in Halifax’s Grand Parade

A political group whose core policy planks feature a rejection of Canada’s multiculturalism framework, a belief that political correctness threatens Canada’s identity and culture, and whose website calls for the ban of “political-Islam.” are set to host a rally in Halifax on Saturday.

The National Citizens Alliance (NCA) says they will host their rally in the Grand Parade, the same place where Haligonians have gathered in the past year to mourn seven children of Syrian refugees who died in a fatal house fire and where a vigil was held in the wake of the Christchurch mosque shootings.

The Halifax Regional Municipality has confirmed that the NCA booked the Grand Parade for their rally.

“The municipality does not have a policy on individuals, groups or organizations that can or cannot book a public space,” said Maggie-Jane Spray, a spokesperson for the municipality.

The Calgary-based NCA, an officially registered party with Elections Canada, said in a news release on Thursday evening that Stephen Garvey, the party’s leader, will unveil some of their candidates who will run in the upcoming federal election.

The Halifax Regional Police say they are aware of the gather are “monitoring the event and will deploy resources as and when needed.”

The NCA have attempted to make inroads in Nova Scotia and the Maritimes since at least 2018.

In May 2018, the Annapolis Valley Apple Blossom Festival banned the NCA from attending the festival after having allowed the organization to take part in the festival’s parade.

“We apologize to anyone who may have felt unsafe at the Grand Street Parade because of this political party’s attendance and derogatory messaging,” said organizers of the weeklong festival in Kentville, N.S., in a statement.

“Our Festival strives to be inclusive … and is dedicated to reconciliation.”

Other attempts to court voters have not been well received.

Rallies held by the party have been disrupted by protesters, who say that the group’s message has no place in the province.

A counter-protest is already planned for Saturday’s rally.