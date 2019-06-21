Rainfall warning issued for parts of southern Saskatchewan

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for parts of southern Saskatchewan.

A slow-moving, low-pressure system in Montana is expected to drift into southern Saskatchewan later on Friday, bringing more rain to the area.

The Assiniboia region and the Shaunavon region east of Highway 37 are likely to see a further 30 to 40 millimetres of rainfall on Friday, Environment Canada said.

Local amounts of 50 millimetres are possible.

The rainfall is forecast to push northward overnight, and Saturday will remain generally showery throughout southern parts of the province.

Environment Canada said thunderstorms are also expected in southwestern Saskatchewan on Friday, with 20 to 40 millimetres of rain possible.

Rainfall warning:

Shaunavon-Maple Creek-Val Marie-Cypress Hills

Assiniboia-Gravelbourg-Coronach

