Save-On-Foods dims the lights at Vancouver store to help shoppers with autism

Save-On-Foods has launched “sensory friendly shopping” at its store in Vancouver’s Kerrisdale neighbourhood.

The initiative is aimed at helping those impacted by loud noises and bright lights, notably those on the autism spectrum.

“The things that we take for granted, like lighting, background music, can be overwhelming,” store manager Jason Moloci said.

Sensory friendly shopping will take place every other Thursday between 6 and 8 p.m. During that time the lights will be dimmed, music muted and the speaker system turned off.

A Langley Safeway started a similar initiative earlier this year.

“I think for families and even adults on the spectrum who do have sensory processing challenges, these little changes in the store that they can implement, can really make a big difference,” said Kaye Liao Banez, who has a son with autism and works for Autism BC.

Shoppers so far have been on board with the idea, and Moloci said he’s excited to hear more feedback as the initiative takes hold.

Save-On-Foods says the pilot project could eventually expand to all of its 110 stores in B.C.