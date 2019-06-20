OPP officer cleared of wrongdoing in Caledonia crash: SIU report

The Special Investigations Unit has cleared the OPP of any criminal charges after a motorcyclist was hurt in Caledonia.

The SIU says an OPP officer was operating mobile radar on Highway 6, south of Argyle Street, on June 29 of last year when a motorcycle drove past in the opposite direction at a high rate of speed.

In a report released Thursday, the police watchdog says the officer began pursuing the motorcycle, which was doing 119 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone, when it went off the road and crashed.

The motorcyclist was taken to Hamilton General Hospital with a broken ankle.

The SIU says officers with the Haldimand County detachment of the OPP were not responsible for the man’s injuries.

