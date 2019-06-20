Toronto police to hold press conference on results of gun buyback program

Toronto police will hold a press conference Thursday to speak about the results of its gun buyback program.

Police held the three week program between April 26 and May 17.

Officials said it was the services most successful program in Toronto’s history, with over 2,700 firearms collected.

In a release in May, police said over 1,900 long guns and over 800 handguns were collected. In comparison, a similar program in 2008 brought in a total of 2,000 guns.

During the program, Toronto residents were able to call police to request a pick up for both registered and unregistered guns from their homes. Residents received compensation amounting to $200 for handing over long guns and $350 for handguns, resulting in a total payout amount around $660,000.

Residents who turned over illegal guns did not face charges for possessing or unsafely storing the firearm.

Police said all guns collected through the program will be destroyed.

Chief Mark Saunders and Insp. Chris Boddy will speak to media.

The results of the program will also be on display.