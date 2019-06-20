Rick Zamperin: Forget the White House, Raptors are heading to Parliament Hill

The Toronto Raptors are going where no NBA champions have gone before.

After dispatching the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals last week, the Raptors have been on a whirlwind celebration.

WATCH: Toronto Raptors leave behind legacy after historical victory parade

The players partied hard with Raptors global ambassador Drake in Las Vegas then celebrated with the entire nation on Monday at the biggest championship parade the City of Toronto has ever seen.

Now, the newly-crowned NBA champs are heading to Parliament Hill to be recognized for bringing the Larry O’Brien Trophy north of the border for the first time in league history.

Details as to when the team will visit Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa are still being worked out.

READ MORE: Ottawa mayor says he’s not joking about Raptors invitation to Parliament Hill

It is customary for the champions of North America’s four major professional sports leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL) to visit the White House after winning their league title, but that tradition has fallen by the wayside since U.S. President Donald Trump took office because a host of players who don’t agree with the president’s policies have refused to show up.

Even though little-used Chris Boucher of Montreal is the only Canadian player on the Raptors, it still makes a ton of sense for the team comprised of mostly Americans to visit Parliament Hill.

The Raps have truly become Canada’s team, wresting the title from the Toronto Blue Jays, and should be honoured in the capital of our home and native land.