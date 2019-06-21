OurYQR Weekend: June 21-23

Happy Solstice! Get set to celebrate the start of the summer season, a sky display and more from June 21-23, 2019.

For more things happening around town be sure to check out our featured events or visit the events section.

Regina German Club Solstice Celebrations

Celebrate the summer solstice with the Regina German Club including a family carnival, medieval feast, fire troupe performance, beer garden and more.

When: June 21 & 22

Where: Regina German Club – 1727 St John St., Regina.

Tickets: Online

SaskPower Windscape Kite Festival

Look to the skies this weekend as hundreds of creations take flight at the SaskPower Windscape Kite Festival – rain or shine!

When: June 22 & 23

Where: Swift Current – Marston Street and 11th Avenue SW.

Details: Online

Global Regina Featured Events

ParkArt

The Moose Jaw Museum & Art Gallery presents ParkArt featuring works by artists from across Saskatchewan and beyond.

When: July 1, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Cresent Park – 461 Langdon Cres., Moose Jaw, Sask.

Details: Website

Easter Seals Drop Zone

Challenge yourself and change lives by registering for this year’s Easter Seals Drop Zone! Rapel off one of the tallest buildings in Regina for a good cause.

When: August 24

Where: Hill Centre Tower II – 1881 Scarth St., Regina.

Register: Online

For more information on our featured events, visit Global News and follow us on Facebook at Global Regina News.