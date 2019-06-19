Crime
June 19, 2019 6:43 pm

Vernon RCMP arrest break and enter suspect trying to hide at local soup kitchen

By North Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News

When police arrived, a suspect ran away from officers who tracked him down near the Upper Room Mission.

File Photo / Global News
Police have a 34-year-old Calgary man in custody after two break and enters on the same block in downtown Vernon on Wednesday morning.

RCMP said they received the break and enter reports just after 6:00 a.m., but when police arrived, a suspect ran away from officers who tracked him down near the Upper Room Mission.

Police said the man jumped over a fence at the back of the mission and went into the soup kitchen’s back door and tried to hide in the building.

RCMP arrested the suspect with the help of a police dog.

The suspect could face charges.

