Red-winged blackbird attacking pedestrians in Liberty Village

Pedestrians walking through Liberty Village Park have had to be wary of a threat from above recently.

A red-winged blackbird with a nest in a nearby tree has been attacking unsuspecting residents for the past few days.

Videos posted to social media have shown the bird swooping down and attacking people as they casually walk through the park.

Global News cameras also captured similar scenes on Wednesday, with people quickly running away as the bird swoops down and begins to attack.

“I myself have been bopped on the head by the bird once,” said Laine, a victim of the angry bird.

“I learned the hard way to take the longer route through the park.”

Mark Peck of the Toronto Ornithological Club told Global News the attacks are likely occurring because the bird is protecting its eggs.

“They can be a little aggressive,” Peck said. “Normally they’re doing that to protect their nest site or the area around their nest site.”

Liberty Village Park is not the only area in the city where these birds pose a threat to pedestrians.

In fact, the city has even set up signs in parts of the Queens Quay area, warning people that they may be attacked by red-winged blackbirds.

It is expected that the threat from these birds will last for a little while longer, until the eggs hatch in a few weeks.

