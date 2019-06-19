Regulator warns of woman allegedly posing as registered nurse in Vancouver

The body that regulates nurses in B.C. is warning the public about a woman who is allegedly passing herself off as a registered nurse.

In a notice issued Wednesday, the British Colubmia College of Nursing Professionals (BCCNP) said a woman named Madison Zarazun “has been holding herself out as a registered nurse in British Columbia in order to seek employment as a registered nurse (RN) or caregiver.”

The college said Zarazun has responded to at least one caregiver position claiming she was an RN, and that she may currently be working in other private care positions.

“In particular, BCCNP is in receipt of information that suggests that she may be working with a medically fragile child in the Kitsilano area of Vancouver, accompanying the child to school,” said the bulletin.

The college said it is issuing the bulletin to make it clear to the public that Zarazun is not currently registered by the BCCNP, nor is she authorized to practice as an RN in B.C.

