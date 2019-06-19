‘Raptors Way’: Toronto city council votes to rename city street after NBA champions

Continuing a week filled with celebration for the city’s first NBA championship victory, Toronto city council has voted to ensure the historic Toronto Raptors win is always remembered.

City council voted unanimously to rename a portion of Bremner Boulevard “Raptors Way.” Holding up the red and white street sign in council chambers, Mayor John Tory made his pitch for the last-minute member’s motion.

City policy requires that an organization needs to be informed of a street dedication and Tory said the Raptors were on board immediately.

“They were thrilled when we phoned them formally to ask them if this would be okay,” he said.

Tory joked that there could be some difficulty in naming this street with an inevitable Stanley Cup victory to follow.

“They are prepared to deal with that difficulty when it comes up in 2020,” he said.

The mayor also said the requirement for community input was met when he first unveiled the sign on stage during Monday’s Raptors celebration at Nathan Philips Square.

“I would say the response of the 50,000 was such that I think we can vote on this,” Tory said.

The signs will be installed on Bremner Boulevard between York Street and Lakeshore Boulevard West.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the name change was already reflected on Google Maps.

