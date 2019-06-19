Hamilton-based social worker suspended for professional misconduct

A Hamilton-based social worker has been suspended for professional misconduct.

The Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers confirms Gary Direnfeld of Dundas agreed to the statement of facts in the case brought forth by two complainants, identified only as J.S. and G.M., in 2016.

The allegations included discrimination, as well as harassing, abusing or exploiting a client or former client.

The College suspended Direnfeld from practicing as a social worker for two months.